HALLOWEEN

How to order from Wawa's secret Halloween menu

6abc.com shows you how to order from Wawa's secret Halloween menu!

by Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Halloween is a time for tricks and treats. And now at Wawa, if you know the trick then you'll get a treat!

A secret Halloween menu is now available at your neighborhood Wawa.

This isn't the first time Wawa has offered a secret menu, but this is the spookiest!

To enter the secret menu, you first have to touch the glowing Wawa pumpkin logo in the left corner of the touch screen ordering kiosk.



You'll then enter a creepy welcome screen.



It will offer up three different beverage options. There's Graveyard Smash, Fango Mango, and Franken-Mint Macchiato.



After you select your choice, you'll be able to choose the size - 16 oz or 24 oz - and if you want whipped cream or not. Of course you want whipped cream!

We went with the Graveyard Smash - a shake with cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, and topped with gummy worms.



We let the other two remain a mystery for you to uncover.

Wawa says the scary offerings are only available for a limited time.

