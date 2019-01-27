McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday

If you love bacon, McDonald's has quite the deal for you.The fast-food chain is offering bacon with anything on the menu during its first ever "bacon hour."You can order bacon on french fries, sandwiches, burgers, Big Macs and even the McFlurry at no extra charge.Here's the catch -- it's only available between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.It's all in celebration of the arrival of three new items to the McDonalds menu -- cheesy bacon fries, the Big Mac bacon burger, and the quarter pounder bacon burger.------