U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

If you love bacon, McDonald's has quite the deal for you.

The fast-food chain is offering bacon with anything on the menu during its first ever "bacon hour."

You can order bacon on french fries, sandwiches, burgers, Big Macs and even the McFlurry at no extra charge.

Here's the catch -- it's only available between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It's all in celebration of the arrival of three new items to the McDonalds menu -- cheesy bacon fries, the Big Mac bacon burger, and the quarter pounder bacon burger.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldmcdonald's
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Missouri zoo names baby otters after Star Wars characters
Florida school unveils book vending machine
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Starbucks sees four-percent sale increase in 2018
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Sonic adds deep fried Oreos to its menu
Check out the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood
New Rittenhouse Mediterranean spot CAVA opens its doors
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Indian spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Show More
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure
More News