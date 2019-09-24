Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Turns out it was pretty popular. What are you cooking up with your SPAM® Pumpkin Spice? If you didn’t get your hands on any, we have 15 other flavorful varieties you can enjoy. And maybe someone will be generous enough to share their 2-pack with you. pic.twitter.com/IjO53NZxnV — The SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) September 23, 2019

Whatever you say or think about Spam, maybe this will change your opinion.Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out.It went on sale Monday only online, in two-packs for $8.98 on Spam.com and Walmart.com, and was gone in less than seven hours.The limited edition of the canned pork product featured a blend of flavors like cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.