Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Whatever you say or think about Spam, maybe this will change your opinion.

Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out.

It went on sale Monday only online, in two-packs for $8.98 on Spam.com and Walmart.com, and was gone in less than seven hours.

The limited edition of the canned pork product featured a blend of flavors like cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodpumpkinpumpkin spiceconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
2 injured after wild shootout on North Philadelphia street
Happy 1st birthday, Gritty! Relive his greatest moments so far
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
AccuWeather: Breezy, less humid today
Newark water deemed safe with EPA filters
Fire commissioner to give update on refinery fire
Show More
The Vaxx Map: Investigating measles vaccination in Delaware Valley
Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., NJ and Delaware
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
Realmuto sits out Phils' loss with knee soreness
Upper Darby teacher celebrates 50 years on the job
More TOP STORIES News