Sweet Jazmine's decadent desserts are to die for

By Timothy Walton
Sweet Jazmines has been a Berwyn staple for more than two decades.

Owner Kimberly Cuthbert has had a passion for cooking since her parents introduced her to a Betty Crocker Cooking Oven.

Now she has her very own kitchen where she specializes in making cakes and sweets. She uses customer reactions to name the cakes like the "OMG Buns" or the "WOW Chocolate Cake."

Her line of sweet potato items has been such a big hit that she actually sells the batter for folks to bring home and make themselves. Since the pandemic, she has added an online store for her customers and contact-free pickup.


Sweet Jazmines | Facebook | Instagram
15 Bridge Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312
