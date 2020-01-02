Food & Drink

Top 6 Diners: Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

By
HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are unveiling a new feature that is perfect for Action News Mornings.

We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!

In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 6 spot: Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

Tune in every Thursday on Action News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next diner on the list and which one came in at number 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhatboro boroughrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Man accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police sergeant, driver injured in Broad Street crash
Armed robbers attack, owner tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Multiple shootings leave several dead in violent start to 2020 in Philly
Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in West Philadelphia
Show More
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
AccuWeather: Sun To Rain
Families across the Philly area welcome new year's babies
More TOP STORIES News