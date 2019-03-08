Food & Drink

US Department of Agriculture issues outline for oversight on meat grown in lab dishes

EMBED <>More Videos

FDA seeks to regulate cell-cultured meat: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 8, 2019

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Burgers made by growing cow cells in a lab dish have a clearer path to reaching supermarkets as U.S. regulators on Thursday outlined how the emerging food category will be monitored.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said meat from cultured animal cells will have to undergo agency inspection, as with other meat and poultry products. Carmen Rottenberg of the USDA said she expects inspections to be similar to those for other meat-processing plants, but noted that a lot remains unknown since companies haven't yet scaled up to commercial production.

Rottenberg also says the agency expects a new label will be required for cell-cultured meat, meaning it likely won't be able to simply use terms like "ground beef" or "hamburger."

Startups developing cell-cultured meat say their products would be more humane and environmentally friendly, since they don't require raising and slaughtering animals. It wasn't known how cultured meat would be regulated until November, when the USDA and Food and Drug Administration said they would share oversight.

The agreement on joint oversight, formalized Thursday, says the FDA will regulate the first stages of the process, including cell collection and growth, before handing off oversight of production and labeling to the USDA. The agencies say they'll continue working out details of how to regulate the products.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfdabeefvegan
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia
SEPTA subway station stabbing suspect IDd
Crash shuts down N.J.Turnpike lanes into Pennsylvania
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near I-676 in Camden
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
Show More
Gritty attempts 'Colton Fence Jump Challenge'
Panhandling perils and the search for solutions
International Women's Day tribute
Woman found dead in Willingboro identified as Lindenwold resident
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
More TOP STORIES News