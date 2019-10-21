Walmart sausage products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The US Department of Agriculture has recalled thousands of pounds of sausage products.
The USDA said it is possible the recalled products could be contaminated with salmonella.
The sausages were sold in Walmart stores across the country under the retailer's Great Value brand. The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19 - 27 and May 7 - 9.
2019.
The recall issued by manufacturer George's Prepared Foods from Caryville, Tennessee, includes 24.92-ounce pork sausage patties and breakfast turkey patties as well as 35.6-ounce pork patties.
The products all had October 16 and 24 and November 3 and 5 'use-by' dates. The affected products all have establishment number EST.M22o6T or P-2260T printed on the package.
According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The USDA has listed other details concerning this recall on its website.
