Coronavirus

'We're here for you.' Wawa offers free coffee to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

As a way to say thank you to the first responders and health care workers who are keeping our communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Wawa has announced it will be offering free coffee to help fuel their shifts during the crisis, according to Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens.

Starting Thursday, March 26, all stores will be providing all health care workers and first responders with free coffee, Gheysens announced.

"At Wawa we have always been committed to serving our emergency responders. Particularly during this unprecedented time, we want to say 'we're here for you.'"

"We want to salute the many health care heroes who are doing great work throughout our communities. From Main Line Health to CHOP to Penn Medicine to Jefferson in Philadelphia. From Orlando Health to Winter Haven in Florida. From Virtua Health System to Bay Shore Medical in New Jersey. From Johns Hopkins to MedStar in Maryland and Virginia and Christiana Health in Delaware. These are just some of our partners who are also truly amazing health care systems now on the front lines of this crisis. You have our deepest thanks and gratitude. And in honor of your service to the community, starting this Thursday, March 26th, all of our stores will be providing all health care workers and first responders with free coffee to fuel their shifts during this crisis," Gheysens said.

Wawa also highlighted significant changes in stores to provide safety to customers and its employees.

"In addition to our enhanced cleaning and sanitations protocols and previously implemented in-store precautions, over the next week we are adding some extra measures to ensure we are supporting the most up-to-date recommendations, with a specific focus on social distancing."

"We have already begun asking customers and associates to maintain a distance of 6 ft. from each other inside the store supported through helpful in-store signage, announcements and videos. We are enhancing and reinforcing this effort with visual floor markers to support maintaining a healthy distance and with distancing aids, in the form of clear, plastic shields, at our check-out counters."

Wawa also announced it has taken steps to help support associates during this time including additional pay and continuing to review and update paid time off policies to be more flexible and supportive during COVID19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoronaviruswawacoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Woman asks apartment to sing for quarantined fiancé's birthday
Philabundance temporarily closing due to COVID-19 contact
Resources and things to do during self-isolation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Mayor: Philly ends talks with Hahnemann owner
NJ disaster declaration approved by Pres. Trump as cases top 6,800
1,687 coronavirus cases in Pa., 16 deaths
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
3 patients from NJ nursing home dead after testing positive for COVID-19
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Show More
Delaware reports first coronavirus-related death
Philly students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals
Local disinfectant company has COVID-19 cleaning advice
Ocean City COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News