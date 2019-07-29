FYI Philly

Where to find the perfect summer sandwich in Philly and beyond

By Timothy Walton
Karen Rogers rounds up some spots to grab the perfect summer sandwich in the city and the suburbs.

Angelo's Pizzeria | Instagram
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Mazzanti's Market | Facebook
320 Lincoln Ave, Bristol, PA 19007

Caffe Vienna's | Facebook
233 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-557-0400

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbristol boroughsouth philadelphiacenter city philadelphiasummer foodssummerfyi hoagiesfyi phillyfyi food
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Philly's most instagrammable bar, must-try summer sandwiches and cocktails | FYI Philly
FYI PHILLY
Six refreshing summer drinks, with and without alcohol
Inside Wilmington's contemporary food hall of flavor | FYI Philly
Winkel is the Gayborhood's new hot spot for brunch
Makhani Brings New Twist to Traditional Indian Cuisine | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Show More
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
'Pink Lady Bandit' identified as woman from Harrisburg, Pa.
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
More TOP STORIES News