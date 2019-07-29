WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
FYI Philly
Where to find the perfect summer sandwich in Philly and beyond
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
By Timothy Walton
Karen Rogers rounds up some spots to grab the perfect summer sandwich in the city and the suburbs.
Angelo's Pizzeria
|
Instagram
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Mazzanti's Market
|
Facebook
320 Lincoln Ave, Bristol, PA 19007
Caffe Vienna's
|
Facebook
233 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-557-0400
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
bristol borough
south philadelphia
center city philadelphia
summer foods
summer
fyi hoagies
fyi philly
fyi food
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Philly's most instagrammable bar, must-try summer sandwiches and cocktails | FYI Philly
FYI PHILLY
Six refreshing summer drinks, with and without alcohol
Inside Wilmington's contemporary food hall of flavor | FYI Philly
Winkel is the Gayborhood's new hot spot for brunch
Makhani Brings New Twist to Traditional Indian Cuisine | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Show More
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
'Pink Lady Bandit' identified as woman from Harrisburg, Pa.
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
More TOP STORIES News