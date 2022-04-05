FYI Philly

Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food. travel

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food. travel

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Identical twins Maya and Kala Johnstone recently opened FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park after years of having an Instagram account of the same name.

The former school principals would take vacations to travel to restaurants they would see on The Food Network, then post pictures of the food.

Their dream of having their own restaurant finally came to fruition over the pandemic, when they decided to retire and open their own spot.

Now the entire family helps out, and the breakfast-lunch menu features the twins' recipes of 'southern cuisine with a twist'.

Kala (left) and Maya (right) Johnstone, co-owners of FoodChasers' Kitchen.


FoodChasers' Kitchen | Instagram | Facebook

7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
215-758-2078
hours: Wed.-Fri. 9:15am-2:15pm Sat.-Sun. 9:15am-3:15pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillywomen's history monthblack owned business
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
All things Spring: Cherry Blossoms, Easter, Passover | FYI Philly
PITA CHIP serving up Mediterranean food, support for Afghan refugees
Philly mom helping heal with Made With Love Juicery
Rex at the Royal transforms from historic theatre to restaurant
TOP STORIES
8th grader gunned down walking home from Philadelphia school
Teen shot while sitting inside car in West Philly
Philly health officials watch new variant, suggest masking indoors
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Opening Day: Jersey Shore staple coming to Citizens Bank Park
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Show More
Eagles, Saints shake up 1st round of NFL draft with multipick trade
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
New drone program takes flight at Frankford High School
Road rage suspect accused of shootings on Pa. Turnpike
Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News