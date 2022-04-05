Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food. travel

The former school principals would take vacations to travel to restaurants they would see on The Food Network, then post pictures of the food.
Their dream of having their own restaurant finally came to fruition over the pandemic, when they decided to retire and open their own spot.
Now the entire family helps out, and the breakfast-lunch menu features the twins' recipes of 'southern cuisine with a twist'.
FoodChasers' Kitchen | Instagram | Facebook
7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
215-758-2078
hours: Wed.-Fri. 9:15am-2:15pm Sat.-Sun. 9:15am-3:15pm