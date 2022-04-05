Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food. travel

Kala (left) and Maya (right) Johnstone, co-owners of FoodChasers' Kitchen.

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Identical twins Maya and Kala Johnstone recently openedafter years of having an Instagram account of the same name.The former school principals would take vacations to travel to restaurants they would see on The Food Network, then post pictures of the food.Their dream of having their own restaurant finally came to fruition over the pandemic, when they decided to retire and open their own spot.Now the entire family helps out, and the breakfast-lunch menu features the twins' recipes of 'southern cuisine with a twist'.7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027215-758-2078