new jersey news

Former Maple Shade football coach accused of having sex with student

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Clementon man has been accused of having sex with a student while working at Maple Shade High School, where he also served as an assistant football coach, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Mark Kinney, 32, of Millbridge Road, was indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to investigators, the incidents for which Kinney was indicted happened inside of the school during the 2018-2019 school year.

At the time of his arrest, Kinney was employed as an instructional aide by a private contractor who provided paraprofessional services to students at the school, according to Burlington County authorities. He also served as an assistant football coach.

He was removed from both positions immediately after being arrested, officials said.
NEW JERSEY NEWS
