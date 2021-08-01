attempted robbery

Man using ATM shot after refusing to give up cash in Frankford, police say

Police say the victim was using the ATM when the suspect approached him and demanded money.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was injured after a suspect opened fire during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators say the victim was using an ATM inside of the Express Food Mart in the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.


That's when officers say the suspect demanded money from the man. And when he didn't give up his cash, police say the suspect shot the man in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still working to locate the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

