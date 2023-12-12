House fire leaves multiple people injured in Franklin Twp., NJ

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after flames ripped through a home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on West Boulevard in Franklin Township.

Action News has learned that the fire injured several people but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a large emergency response to the blaze.

Officials say there were heavy flames on the first floor of the home as crews arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.