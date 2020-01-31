PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fifty years ago, on January 30, 1970, Philadelphia police Officer Frederick Cione was killed while on patrol in North Philadelphia.
To this day, it remains the only unsolved murder of a Philadelphia police officer.
"I know if my mother and father were here and could look around and see all of the people here, they would know that everyone still remembers Fred," said Frederick's younger brother, Nicholas Cione.
On Thursday, the Cione family joined the Philadelphia Police Department to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.
Cione was 25 when he was fatally shot while patrolling the 1700 block of West Oxford Street. That's where Thursday's gathering was held.
Decades worth of investigation later, this still remains a cold case.
"We are hopeful that today's remembrance of officer Cione's life and ultimate sacrifice will encourage citizens with any information in any unsolved case to contact police and bring the closure and peace that our fellow citizens deserve," said Detective Lt. Norman Davenport with the police department's homicide unit.
There's still a $20,000 reward in Cione's case.
There's also a new website called PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com. It features all of the city's open cases.
COLD CASE: Murder of Philadelphia Officer Frederick Cione remains unsolved 50 years later
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More