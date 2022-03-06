community journalist

Free pet pantry brings much-needed services to furry friends in Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Free pet pantry brings much-needed services to furry friends in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Philadelphia is full of people who love their animals," said Elaina Cornwell. "And so, that's why we're trying so hard to make sure that these pets stay in their homes."

Cornwell, a volunteer with the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) of Philadelphia, founded the Philly Pets Vax Project. It was a response to the influx of canine parvovirus, which had overwhelmed shelters and caused families to part with their pets.

"We were seeing owners devastated to surrender their pets because they couldn't afford the thousands of dollars in treatment," she said. "So, what we decided to do was get together and offer free vaccines to the community pets."

Every three months, Philly Pets Vax Project partners with Life Foundation to bring a vaccine clinic and pet pantry to hotspots in Philadelphia. Today, they received the support of the 24th and 25th Police Districts, who offered their headquarters as a place to set up their free services.

"We came together raising funds to support medical and veterinary and behavioral support," said Maria Termini-Romano, Vice President of Life Foundation. "And providing these pet pantries in different parts of the city to help empower pet owners to keep their animals in their homes."

Life Foundation was also founded by former and current volunteers at ACCT Philly. Both organizations rely on support from volunteers, individual donors, Phialdoptables, Harley's Haven Dog Rescue, Homeward Bound, Tiny Miracles Rescue and more.

Cornwell says that with more funding and community support, they can lessen the burden on shelters and families struggling with pets.

"It's not up to one organization or one individual to change this crisis that's happening," she said. "It's going to take absolutely everyone in the community to make a difference."

To learn more about Philly Pets Vax Project or Life Foundation, and to get updates on upcoming services, visit their websites.

RELATED: Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Emily Dozeman and her team created a new emergency hospital to meet the needs of pets across the tri-state area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiavaccinescommunity journalistpetsanimalveterinariandogvolunteerismfeel gooddonations
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Basketball coach with cerebral palsy inspires kids on the court
Middle school students compete in 'Rule of Law' essay contest
Pa. mom opens "Made With Love Juicery" to keep community healthy
Kids with special needs play ball in Lower Merion Challenger Programs
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed including teen, 10-year-old boy
Delco native set to audition for American Idol Sunday night
AccuWeather: Few Showers This Morning
Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane
Gas prices continue to surge breaking record highs
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Hundreds attend rally for Ukraine in Montgomery County
Show More
Florida wildfire forces evacuation of at least 750 homes
2 roommates living in a nightmare watching their countries at war
Philly pastry chefs to hold bake sale in support of Ukrainian refugees
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Why people around the world are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News