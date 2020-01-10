Shopping

Freebie Friday: Thomas' Bagels, Krispy Kreme donuts, Wawa coffee and more

By
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE KRISPY KREME DONUTS

Let's start with a little New Year's Resolution cheat. Every Monday in January, from 4pm to 7pm, Krispy Kreme is giving away free samples of its new Minis. The new tasty treats are miniature versions of the donut chain's popular flavors. Choose from original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced and chocolate iced glazed.

FREE THOMAS' BAGELS

Wednesday, January 15th, is National Bagel Day! To celebrate, Thomas' is giving away free bagels. You can grab a free bagel and cream cheese from 7am to 1pm at 30th Street Station. Also keep your eyes peeled for what they call an "Instagram-worthy pop-up bagel wall".

FREE WAWA COFFEE

Two new Wawas are opening in our area and to celebrate, they're giving away free coffee to all customers!

Visit the newest Montgomery County location at 1008 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville through the end of the day Friday for a free cup or stop by the new Philadelphia location on 16th between Chestnut and Market Streets in Center City through the end of the day Monday for free coffee as well.

FREE OSMO LEARNING KIT

If your kids love Osmo, you can get a free sampler learning kit for your iPad with 5 different games. All you need to do is register online HERE.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION

Monday, January 13th is Community Night at the Franklin Institute. Guests can celebrate with free admission from 5pm to 8pm.

Friday, January 17th, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a whole host of family friendly events and free admission that day.

FREE PILATES CLASS

On January 11th at 8:30am, Hally Bayer, owner of Philly Power Yoga and Thrive Pilates in Center City, is hosting a free Pilates mat class at the Lululemon location at 1720 Walnut Street.
