Here's where you can find free Presidents Day fun, museum admission, cold brew coffee and more

Let's kick off this Valentine's Day Freebie Friday with some things we love, like coffee. Cinnabon Bakery is offering a free 16 oz. cold brew to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day on Tuesday, February 17th.Customers can choose from Vanilla or Cinnamon Roll flavored cold brew.Monday, February 17th is Presidents Day and why not spend it with the Founding Fathers! The National Constitution Center is offering free admission. They are also offering special programming, including a Kids Town Hall with some of the presidents, a kids presidential costume contest, arts and crafts and more.Also on Monday, February 17th, Valley Forge National Historical Park is celebrating George Washington's birthday with a party, including festivities, games, crafts and cake from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.The Philadelphia Orchestra is performing free concerts all across the city. The 2020 Neighborhood Chamber Concert Series will include five performances between now and July.The first is this Sunday, February 16th at 3 p.m. at Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein, with pre-concert activities and freebies starting at 1:30 p.m.February 15th at 11 a.m., learn Pet CPR and get a free first aid kit. It's all part of Heart + Paw Veterinary Center's workshop at AVE King of Prussia.Following the Oscar success of the Korean film Parasite, the Korean Film Archive's YouTube channel is now curating a treasure trove of some of that country's best cinema. Click here to see the free films.