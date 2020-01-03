Freebie Friday: Family fun, museum admission, gym trial membership and more

It's the first weekend of January and there's plenty of free family fun on tap this new year!
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
This weekend it's Free First Sundays at the Barnes Foundation. Visitors can enjoy free admission, family entertainment and seminars from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
FREE THREE KINGS DAY EVENT
Saturday, January 4th is Three Kings Day at the Kimmel Center. Starting at 4 p.m., bring your family for a reenactment of the story of the Three Wise Men, complete with activities, piñatas and traditional "Rosca de Reyes" bread!
FREE CODING CLASS
If you've ever wanted to learn coding, anyone between the ages of 7 and 17 can do so for free at the South Philadelphia Library. On January 4th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Philly CoderDojo is teaching kids to code and build websites. The library is located at at 1700 S. Broad Street.
FREE FOOD AT CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN
Get a free meal at California Pizza Kitchen when you sign up for the free e-club. They will send you a coupon for a free small plate to enjoy any time.
FREE GYM TRIAL MEMBERSHIP
Finally, if fitness is on your list of resolutions, City Fitness is offering a free 7-day pass at any of its locations. The pass includes classes, even the cycling studio, access to the sauna and steam room, and more.
