The original cast is reuniting for a brand new, 8-episode FX series with less stripping, but just as many laughs.

25 years later: The Full Monty cast reunites for 8-part FX series

It's a comeback 25 years in the making.

The entire Full Monty gang from Sheffield is back from the hit 1997 film.

The original cast is reuniting for a brand new, 8-episode FX series with less stripping, but just as many laughs.

Robert Carlyle reprises his role as "Gaz."

He tells me to expect some comedy, some tragedy, and a ton of nostalgia.

"Twenty-five years later, we are pretty much the same," Carlyle laughs. "Nothing's really changed that much for these guys!"

He says it truly felt like a family reunion.

"'The Full Monty' has been like a kind of like a massive, warm shadow that's followed me my entire career," Carlyle says. "Very few people understand that as well as the guys that were in the original film. We had a special bond that was forged from that movie. This really was like a family get-together for us."

The brand new, 8-part series was co-written by Simon Beaufoy, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film.

All 8 episodes The Full Monty stream June 14 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.