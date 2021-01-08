New Philadelphia restaurants, wellness spots and outdoor workouts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Little Hen Market in Haddonfield is a French-inspired boutique.The store originally opened as a BYO restaurant in October, but due to the pandemic, shop-owners Chef Mike Stollenwerk of Two Fish and partner Felice Leibowitz transitioned to a gourmet shop with all things French.You can find freshly made baguettes, French-coffee presses and kitchenware.The charcuterie board supplies are a big draw. You can create your own charcuterie board from scratch. They sell everything you need from the boards and crackers to a wide array of condiments and cheeses. There is also a deli where you can create your own French sandwich, hot or cold, to-go.220 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033For Caribbean flavors, we head to Cherish Philly, a new halal breakfast and lunch spot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.Owners' Mu'min Islam and Raheem Islam, Jr. are two brothers bringing their roots to the table, inspired by their mother.You can find sprinkles of West Indian spices throughout the menu. That includes the traditional Jamaican breakfast featuring Ackee, the official fruit of Jamaica as well as island-inspired smoothies.Top lunch sellers include a Pastrami Rueben Sandwich and the Signature Cherish Philly, made with roasted brisket and the pastrami.7060 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119Edward Strojan has added full-service catering to his Old City British pub, Victoria Freehouse. The celebrated chef is cooking up fresh and elegant multi-course meals and delivering them to your door in and around the Philadelphia area.A sample of his menu includes Strojan's favorite Clams Casino and the Chicken Marsala Tortellini. Brunch is also a big hit, with the French Toast Suzette and mimosas.In addition, Strojan offers demonstrations like wine-tasting and pasta-making classes via Zoom. His goal is to give people the opportunity to have memorable meals at home.10 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.For those unwilling or unable to go back to the gym, there is a new on-the-go option in Montgomery County.Grit Fitness was founded by Lauren Rothfield, a collegiate basketball player-turned certified personal trainer and Christina Wilson, who spent 17 years in the corporate world before leaving to focus on family and fitness.The two were trainers together before the pandemic. After the shutdown and reopening, they noticed many of their clients weren't returning.Wilson happened to own a trailer, so they packed it full of dumbbells, kettlebells, weight bars and mats, creating a gym on wheels, complete with a giant clock and high energy music.They roll into approved park spaces in Horsham, Ambler and Upper Dublin Townships. Classes are 45 minutes of high-intensity boot camp style workouts, limited to 12-15 people. Workout stations are placed more than 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing.Flourishing Beauty and Wellness puts wellness in its name, and its philosophy.The new online shop launched by entrepreneur Charisse Nelson specializes in products to help you indulge in self-care.Her chosen focus is loose-leaf teas and skin-care serums, influenced by her background as an aesthetician and her longtime personal interest in healthy living.Hurricane Woodwork is a one-person, one-stop-shop for custom wood designs.Owner and operator EJ Duff makes handcrafted pieces, each one unique to customer specifications.Duff can build anything from tables and bookshelves to candleholders and utensils and works almost exclusively with reclaimed wood.2844 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134802-989-3254Stanford Ponson is a full-time lawyer, master sommelier, candlemaker and now an entrepreneur with his newest shop, The Chandlery by Old City Canning Co. And yes, he owns Old City Canning Co. too.Ponson says he discovered his passion for candles while taking wine classes at the Wine School of Philadelphia and using candle oils to train his nose.On Small Business Saturday, Ponson opened a brick and mortar store on South Street, where he stocks his handcrafted candles with custom scents along with what he calls home essentials from other, mostly local, makers.Thanks to his sommelier-trained nose, you'll find some scents you're likely not familiar with in candle form, like driftwood and moss, spiced maple, cranberry birch and smoked cinnamon.As for opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic, Ponson says, "When things get weird like this, it's an indication for me that it's time to think outside the box."The Chandlery is LGBTQ+-owned and employed.1533 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146(267) 300-2183Fason De Viv is a curated marketplace at the Fashion District on East Market Street specializing in clothing for men and women, along with beauty and wellness products and home decor.Owner Zen Samad personally selects the goods from independent makers from around the world.Samad is Haitian and Fason De Viv means "lifestyle" in Haitian Creole.Haiti is known for being the first Black republic to gain its independence and that's what inspires Zen as a buyer. She focuses on independent brands, vibrant colors, and textures.Samad also carries the latest trends and accessories. With so many people working from home now, she's expanded her loungewear offerings. The goal? Comfy and cozy but still looking fabulous.Fashion District, 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107While many entrepreneurs are taking their businesses online during the pandemic, West Mount Airy native Tina Dixon Spence went the opposite way, giving, the e-commerce business she started in 2014, a brick and mortar home on small Business Saturday.The shop gives her a physical space to showcase her handcrafted accessories for babies and toddlers. With the new store, Tina is paying it forward to other women. Carrying handmade onesies, hand-poured candles and custom body butters from other female makers around the country.7101 Emlen Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119Camden's waterfront has seen a resurgence in business and industry over recent years.Now they're adding a brand-new hotel to the mix with the Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront.The entire building has an air filtration system that is cutting edge, especially in the era of COVID-19. There is also on-site dining, and the view from almost every room captures the Philadelphia skyline.1 Penn Street, Camden, NJ 08102856-756-0070Cook in Rittenhouse Square has transformed from a chef demo kitchen into a pop-up wine shop, offering more than 120 varieties from around the world that aren't available in Pennsylvania state stores.Called CORK, the Wine Shop at COOK, you can also shop cookbooks, cooking utensils and linens along with charcuteries and cheeses to pair with your wine.253 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-735-2665Bridget Foy's has reopened with an outdoor pandemic-conscious pop-up dubbed East Philly Cafe. The restaurant has been an institution at 2nd & South Street for 40 years but was gutted by a devastating fire three years ago.This, according to owner Bridget Foy, is "a step towards us being able to be fully open."She describes the menu as small and geared towards takeout-friendly, comfort food. A grand opening is planned for spring.200 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-922-1813South Philly has a new food co-op, a project 10 years in the making.Owned by members of the South Philadelphia community, the mission is to use food as a force for good.The Co-op offers fresh, local foods at fair prices and aims to serve as a hub for the South Philadelphia community.2031 S. Juniper Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148215-920-1100