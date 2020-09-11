Dining on the Main Line, Caribbean and sushi spots you will love and Fringe Arts Festival

Dining on the Main Line at Rosalie, Blue Pearl Cafe and Autograph
Three restaurants along Philadelphia's Main Line have added some exciting new dining options.
Rosalie is bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the historic Wayne Hotel offering rustic Italian soul food.
The Blue Pearl Cafe is offering organic and plant-based options for food and drink as the Juice Doctor expands his practice with a new brick and mortar location.
And Autograph Brasserie has added an outdoor dining area to accommodate guests as they re-open their restaurant during the pandemic.
Rosalie | Facebook | Instagram
139 E Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA
Blue Pearl Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
44 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
Autograph Brasserie | Facebook | Instagram
503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
Cocktail Class with Len Boris | More info and registration
Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-5:30 p.m.
Sweet Jazmines decadent desserts are to die for
Sweet Jazmines has been a Berwyn staple for more than two decades.
Owner Kimberly Cuthbert has had a passion for cooking since her parents introduced her to a Betty Crocker Cooking Oven.
Now she has her very own kitchen where she specializes in making cakes and sweets. She uses customer reactions to name the cakes like the "OMG Buns" or the "WOW Chocolate Cake."
Her line of sweet potato items has been such a big hit that she actually sells the batter for folks to bring home and make themselves. Since the pandemic, she has added an online store for her customers and contact-free pickup.
Sweet Jazmines | Facebook | Instagram
15 Bridge Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312
Caribbean Paradise transports you to Jamaica with its jerk chicken
Transport to island-life with South Jersey restaurateur Patrick Howell, whose restaurant pays tribute to his homeland, Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Caribbean Paradise opened in March right as the Pandemic started. But with the support from the local community, they stuck it out and are able to offer up their top-seller - Jerk Chicken. You can get pretty much anything jerk style; jerk ribs, jerk pork, jerk salmon.
Howell, who is also a physician and previously worked in education, grew up near Montego Bay, a town known for its stretches of beaches, crystal clear blue waters, resorts and nightlife.
He was part of a popular family restaurant there. Then, in 2014, he and his family opened a small Jamaican restaurant at the Berlin Farmer's Market.
With the help of his children, you can find traditional foods like Curry Goat, flavorful Oxtails, and Caribbean favorite Roti, a traditional wrap filled with meat or vegetables. They also serve whole King Fish and Red Snapper, Jamaican Escovitch style and can be prepared to your liking.
Dine indoors or outdoors accompanied by Caribbean music for what Howell says is the complete Jamaican experience.
Caribbean Paradise | Facebook
41 Clementon Rd, Berlin, N.J. 08009
Meet Bleu Bot, the socially distancing food delivering robot
Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi got creative to keep its employees and customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To continue serving their delicious sushi and other items, the owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.
Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi employees and their customers so they can maintain a safe six-foot distance.
Not only can it serve customers their food, but it has a friendly greeting, dances, and bows.
Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers love it. Not only does it keep everyone safe it provides entertainment during these difficult times.
Soul food with an eclectic twist in South Philly
Frannie Nicks in South Philly is serving up contemporary soul food with an eclectic twist.
Owner and Executive Chef Ilisha Sampson opened Frannie Nicks in February right before the Pandemic happened. Sampson was a former hairdresser who catered to her family and friends throughout the years, with the dream of one day owning her own restaurant.
She learned to cook from her grandmother at the age of 9, and fuses her grandmother's recipes with her "whack ideas."
The Carnival Crack Chicken sandwich is made with freshly battered fried chicken dipped in their house-made sauce dubbed honey crack sauce, and in true carnival fashion, sandwiched between two funnel cakes, topped with powdered sugar.
The Bedrock Burger, stacked with homemade onion rings and drizzling BBQ sauce, is a tribute to an area in Media, where Sampson and her family are from.
The famous Potato Chip Cookie is also her grandmother's recipe, baked with crushed up Herr's Potato Chips inside the batter.
In addition, Sampson is well-known for her homemade pudding and soon, they'll be bringing on a cocktail menu.
Frannie Nicks | Facebook
824 S 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Fringe Festival presents head-turning performances
This is the 24th year that Philly's home for unconventional performances, FringeArts, is presenting its annual Fringe Festival.
The four-week event is full of cutting-edge shows running now through October 4, with almost every performance going virtual this year due to the pandemic.
From theater and dance to music and visual art, it's an opportunity to see over 100 shows with contemporary artists presenting material considered more daring than mainstream theatrical offerings.
Fringe Festival 2020 | Facebook | Instagram
140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-9006
Festival schedule is online, with hard copies also available at corner of Race Street and Columbus Blvd.
TrailOff App | Facebook | Instagram
Swim Pony Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA 19148
484-704-2150
Phila. School of Circus Arts | Instagram | Facebook
6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-849-1991
Neighborhood House | Facebook | Instagram
20 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1695
The Runway: CHOP's annual fashion show for the kids
The Runway is the annual fundraising fashion show for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
This year's event has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The event features patients, doctors, nurses and staff along with 6abc personalities working the runway for a good cause.
The models will feature the latest fashion from some of the city's top designers. The show was prerecorded with the models using CHOP's Buerger Building as the backdrop for their runway.
Two drive-up screenings of the event will take place on Thursday, September 24 on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and there will also be a streaming option for those who want to follow along at home.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | The Runway | Facebook | Instagram
3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104
We don't have a flavor profile on this show...we like everything, starting with dining on the Main Line.
