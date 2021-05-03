FYI Philly

New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic. Buna Cafe is owned by the husband and wife team behind the Blue Nile - Belaynesh 'Bella' Wondimagegnehu and Demelash 'Mr. D' Demessie created an open and colorful environment for their traditional Ethiopian food. At Three Graces Coffee Company, owner Yulee Park was an attorney who liked to get work done in coffee shops so much that she opened her own. She serves coffees, teas, and pastries in a serene setting that she could not find elsewhere. In Rittenhouse, Alex Bois just opened Lost Bread Cafe to serve up bagels, pizzas, pastries, breads, and more -- all made with the flour his company mills, which you can also buy at the cafe.

Buna Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

5121 Baltimore Ave.

Phila. PA 19143

610-615-8575

https://bunacafephilly.com/

hours 3pm-9pm, closed on Mondays, 10-9 on Sat/Sun

Lost Bread Cafe Rittenhouse | Instagram

2218 Walnut Street

Phila. PA 19103

215-309-2773

Three Graces Coffee Company | Instagram

719 E. Passyunk Ave.

Phila. PA 19147
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News