New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic

Buna Cafe

Three Graces Coffee Company

Lost Bread Cafe

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic.is owned by the husband and wife team behind the Blue Nile - Belaynesh 'Bella' Wondimagegnehu and Demelash 'Mr. D' Demessie created an open and colorful environment for their traditional Ethiopian food. At, owner Yulee Park was an attorney who liked to get work done in coffee shops so much that she opened her own. She serves coffees, teas, and pastries in a serene setting that she could not find elsewhere. In Rittenhouse, Alex Bois just openedto serve up bagels, pizzas, pastries, breads, and more -- all made with the flour his company mills, which you can also buy at the cafe.5121 Baltimore Ave.Phila. PA 19143610-615-8575https://bunacafephilly.com/2218 Walnut StreetPhila. PA 19103215-309-2773719 E. Passyunk Ave.Phila. PA 19147