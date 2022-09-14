First look at Garces Trading Company inside Cira Centre

Situated steps from William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, the location serves as the gateway to the Schuylkill Yards.

"When they come, they can expect freshly brewed coffee, fresh baked goods, croissants, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches for commuters on the go," said Chef Jose Garces.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News got a first look at the new Garces Trading Company inside 2929 Arch Street.

The GTC will be a collection of casual cafes that are part coffee shop, sit-down dining restaurant, bakery, market place and even a wine shop.

It can sit 130 people, with a balcony dining room overlooking the kitchen.

Cira Centre recently got a $35 million facelift including lobby renovations, and an employee lounge and fitness center that's really changing the options on how employees spend their work day.

"So in addition to their private office, they can eat their lunch with friends or colleagues at Garces, or get something on the go, or sit on the lounge and have a breather, or have an impromptu conversation with a colleague that otherwise would never happen online," said Laura Miller, VP of marketing and media at Cira Centre.

Garces Trading Company is expected to open next week.