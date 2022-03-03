Philadelphia-area gas prices near $4 per gallon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overnight increase has put the average cost of regular unleaded in the Philadelphia five-county area closer to $4 per gallon."AAA is seeing the gas price average here in the Philadelphia five-county area at $3.92 a gallon," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.The price is up 8 cents from Wednesday night.New numbers from AAA show:- Pennsylvania's gas average is $3.87 today, up 8 cents overnight and up 13 cents in the last week.- The Philadelphia (5-county) area gas average is $3.92 today, up 8 cents overnight and up 15 cents in the last week.- New Jersey's gas average is $3.75 today, up 7 cents overnight and up 13 cents in the last week.- South Jersey's gas average is $3.69 today, up 6 cents overnight and up 12 cents in the last week.- Delaware's gas average is $3.77 today, up 7 cents overnight and up 19 cents in the last week.- Dover's gas average is $3.75 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 17 cents in the last week.- The National gas average is $3.72 today, up 7 cents overnight and up 18 cents in the last week.The cost to fill up is typically lower during the winter months, but the opposite is currently happening.Tidwell said there are several driving factors for the increase since the beginning of the year."A shortage in those who drive fuel trucks across the country to deliver the fuel," Tidwell said. "Now the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is pushing the prices of crude oil higher."Tidwell said the five-county record topped off at $4.15 per gallon back in 2008 and now it's hard to say just how high prices could go this time."I wish I had a crystal ball," Tidwell said. "So, in the short term, unfortunately, we're looking at high gas prices. What that means moving on into the summer driving season, it's still too early to tell,"Drivers like Mark Manning said the high gas prices aren't only affecting the average driver, but also businesses."I fill up every other day (company truck) and costs me $100 two or three times a week," Manning said. "Before you know it, it's going to be $5."Andre Clay is another driver who is paying more, but he uses premium to fill up his BMW."So I'm at $4.55," Clay said.Experts suggest enrolling in a gas reward program to help save money during this time.