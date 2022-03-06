Gas prices continue to surge breaking record highs across Pa.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The numbers at the pump keep going up, and it doesn't look like it's ending any time soon."It makes me feel terrible," said Wayne Bielawki of Roxborough.Brandon Rossmark of Port Richmond said, "I mean, they're crazy, but with everything going on in the world, you have to expect it."Pennsylvania just passed its historical record-high average price per gallon. In July of 2008, the record was $4.07 per gallon. On Saturday, it hit $4.08.In Philadelphia's five-county region, the average cost for a gallon tied its highest price from June of 2008 at $4.15 per gallon."The Russian invasion of Ukraine and all of the political tensions that are happening across the globe are driving the price of crude oil," said Tracy Noble of AAA. "Any time we see conflicts or anything like that, oil is a very volatile market, and that is what is driving this price, and unfortunately, there's no end in sight."As for current gas prices and their increases in the last week, they are up 36 cents in Philadelphia and up 35 cents in South Jersey and Delaware."I work in different places, so depending on where my job location assignment is, it's definitely going to be getting tight lately," said Darius Hinch of Camden, N.J.