travel

Gas prices continue to surge breaking record highs across Pa.

In July of 2008, the record was $4.07 per gallon. On Saturday, it hit $4.08.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Gas prices continue to surge breaking record highs

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The numbers at the pump keep going up, and it doesn't look like it's ending any time soon.

"It makes me feel terrible," said Wayne Bielawki of Roxborough.

Brandon Rossmark of Port Richmond said, "I mean, they're crazy, but with everything going on in the world, you have to expect it."

Pennsylvania just passed its historical record-high average price per gallon. In July of 2008, the record was $4.07 per gallon. On Saturday, it hit $4.08.

In Philadelphia's five-county region, the average cost for a gallon tied its highest price from June of 2008 at $4.15 per gallon.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and all of the political tensions that are happening across the globe are driving the price of crude oil," said Tracy Noble of AAA. "Any time we see conflicts or anything like that, oil is a very volatile market, and that is what is driving this price, and unfortunately, there's no end in sight."

As for current gas prices and their increases in the last week, they are up 36 cents in Philadelphia and up 35 cents in South Jersey and Delaware.

"I work in different places, so depending on where my job location assignment is, it's definitely going to be getting tight lately," said Darius Hinch of Camden, N.J.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvanianew jerseydelawaretravelgas pricesgas stationdriving
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Gas prices soar, but Russia-Ukraine crisis could make it worse
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Stranded driver gets help from Washington Twp. police officers
TOP STORIES
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Officials: Multi-alarm fire leaves 1 person injured in NJ
Police: Dirt bike accident leaves 1 man dead in North Philly
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Show More
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Paralyzed Amtrak victim says he is OK with not guilty verdict
More TOP STORIES News