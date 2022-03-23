Gas prices dropping in some areas. Expert reveals 2 things that could change trajectory of cost

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices have come down in the Philadelphia region since they peaked at $4.49 for a gallon of regular on March 10.But for many, it's still not enough.On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Pennsylvania is $4.31, with the cheapest in Chester County at $4.22 a gallon.In New Jersey -- Burlington County is coming in with the best price at $4.08. And in Delaware -- Kent County is at $4.00.Richard Weissman, president at Weissman Consulting & Training, which specializes in energy and agriculture, says two things can change the trajectory of fuel prices: a peace agreement overseas or an escalation in Ukraine."We kind of meander around these price levels. Maybe a little lower, maybe a little higher, where we nudge up against the highs that we saw right at the outbreak of the war," said Weissman.Weissman also says the price of diesel is a problem.On Wednesday in the Philadelphia metro area, the average for a gallon is $5.21."There is a big discrepancy between the price of diesel at the pump and the price of unleaded. And there's a couple of driving factors. The most obvious and main one is that Europe runs on diesel not unleaded, and so there is this big demand.And this is having implications across some of our school districts as they plan ahead for the 2022/2023 school year."The problem that we are facing is that we are now paying for the usage for the 22/23 year. We have not yet locked in because we think the prices are way too high now and don't want to lock in at this level so we are monitoring this every week. As our costs go up, whether it's wages, benefits or diesel fuel, that increases the expenditures side of our budget which therefore has to be funded and we rely a lot on our local taxpayers," said David Szablowski, the business administrator for the Colonial School District.