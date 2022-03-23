gas prices

Gas prices dropping in some areas. Expert reveals 2 things that could change trajectory of cost

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert reveals 2 things that could further lower gas prices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices have come down in the Philadelphia region since they peaked at $4.49 for a gallon of regular on March 10.

But for many, it's still not enough.

On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Pennsylvania is $4.31, with the cheapest in Chester County at $4.22 a gallon.

In New Jersey -- Burlington County is coming in with the best price at $4.08. And in Delaware -- Kent County is at $4.00.

Richard Weissman, president at Weissman Consulting & Training, which specializes in energy and agriculture, says two things can change the trajectory of fuel prices: a peace agreement overseas or an escalation in Ukraine.



"We kind of meander around these price levels. Maybe a little lower, maybe a little higher, where we nudge up against the highs that we saw right at the outbreak of the war," said Weissman.

Weissman also says the price of diesel is a problem.

On Wednesday in the Philadelphia metro area, the average for a gallon is $5.21.

"There is a big discrepancy between the price of diesel at the pump and the price of unleaded. And there's a couple of driving factors. The most obvious and main one is that Europe runs on diesel not unleaded, and so there is this big demand.

And this is having implications across some of our school districts as they plan ahead for the 2022/2023 school year.

"The problem that we are facing is that we are now paying for the usage for the 22/23 year. We have not yet locked in because we think the prices are way too high now and don't want to lock in at this level so we are monitoring this every week. As our costs go up, whether it's wages, benefits or diesel fuel, that increases the expenditures side of our budget which therefore has to be funded and we rely a lot on our local taxpayers," said David Szablowski, the business administrator for the Colonial School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphianew jerseydelawarepennsylvaniagas pricestransportationschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
TOP STORIES
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
AccuWeather: Wave of Rain; Weekend Winter Chill
Father in custody, charged in death of 4-month-old
How one man's food, clothing pantry aims to address poverty in NJ
Pilot program aims to turn old sauce packets into recycled products
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Show More
Teen walking to school sexually assaulted, arrest made: Police
Philly's Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Fairmount Park
Activists, Black female attorneys helped change the face of SCOTUS
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News