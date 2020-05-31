George Floyd

George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'

George Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, is asking for peace after his brother died in police custody.

Terrence told ABC News he condemns the violent protests happening and wants everyone to know George stood for peace.

"I'm outraged too," he said. "Sometimes I get angry. I want to go crazy. My brother wasn't about that. You'll hear a lot of people saying, 'He was a gentle giant.'"

Terrence said he wants to see first degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on George's neck, and wants the other officers charged as well.

On Monday, he plans to visit the site in Minneapolis where his brother took his last breaths.

"I just had to come down here, and let people know, just channel your anger elsewhere," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriotprotestpeace marchgeorge floydafrican americansu.s. & worldviolencepolice brutalityrally
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Officers hit with bricks as unrest continues in Philly | LIVE COVERAGE
SEPTA shutting down all service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers hit with bricks as unrest continues in Philly | LIVE COVERAGE
Philadelphia under citywide curfew until 6 a.m. Monday
SEPTA shutting down all service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
More than 200 arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
Show More
Massive fire erupts in Center City near scenes of looting
More than a dozen Philly cops hurt after protest, one hit by vehicle
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
More TOP STORIES News