Remembering 'Pops:' Cast of 'The Goldbergs' mourns the loss of George Segal

By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA -- For 8 seasons, actor George Segal made ABC viewers laugh on the sitcom "The Goldbergs" as Albert 'Pops' Solomon.

Segal's character was the person the rest of the Goldberg family would confide in or seek advice from since 2013 - the year the show, set in 1980s Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, premiered.

Segal was also known for his roles on the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and the TV series "Just Shoot Me."

He died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 87 after complications from bypass surgery, his wife Sonia said in a statement.

Upon hearing of his passing, Segal's "Goldbergs" family posted remembrances of their beloved costar on social media.

"The Goldbergs" stars Hayley Orrantia as Erica , Sean Giambrone Adam , Wendi Mclendon-Covey Beverly , Troy Gentile as Barry , George Segal as Pops, and Jeff Garlin as Murray.

ABC/Craig Sjodin



ABC Entertainment issued this statement:

"For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on "The Goldbergs," but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he had given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."



Sony Pictures Television said:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in the business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and payers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."



Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam Goldberg, posted:

"My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."



Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg, wrote "Grateful" on Twitter and this message on Instagram: "Didn't know the last time I saw you would be the last time I'd see you."



The show's creator, Adam F. Goldberg, said Segal was very similar to the real-life grandfather he portrayed.

He said:

"Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all..."



One particular memory in Adam F. Goldberg's Twitter collage was a tweet replaying a short conversation between the two from 2017:

"Two months ago, George Segal called an emergency meeting.
Me: What's wrong, George!?
GS: I had fabulous idea! We do a "Who's on First" routine!
ME: Is...that it?
GS: Yep! The fans will love it!
ME: So...is there anything else?
GS: No. I just love our show.
And I love you George."



Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica Goldberg, shared a video of her making Segal laugh while they were on the set.

She wrote:

"To me, George Segal was invincible so I'm having a hard time believing that he is really gone. He was an absolute light that illuminated every room he walked into. His laugh was utterly infectious and so rewarding if you were the one who got him to do it. He had the most beautiful stories that always ended in a perfect punch line. He showed me what it really means to be an actor. What it takes. I am devastated that I won't get to hear him laugh again. My love and prayers go out to his family."



Troy Gentile, who plays Barry Goldberg, posted to Instagram, saying "The world lost an incredible person today. Love you with all my heart George. I am just grateful that you knew my name. Rest in Paradise Legend."



Patton Oswalt, the voice of adult Adam who narrates each episode, said, "NOOOOOOO. Oh my God he was such a sweetie. And totally happy to dish with an annoying film nerd about CALIFORNIA SPLIT, BLUME IN LOVE, and everything. RIP king."



Kenny Ridwan, who plays Dave Kim, said, "Rest In Peace."



AJ Michalka, who played Lainey Lewis on both "The Goldbergs" and spin-off "Schooled," said, "You will be greatly greatly missed George. Going to sleep with a heavy heart tonight. May you Rest In Peace. We love you Pops."
