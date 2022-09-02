Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene

Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was on a sidewalk in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Thursday night when she was struck and killed by an out-of-control SUV.

Police say four people ran away from the striking vehicle and left her there.

It happened on Greene Street on West Coulter on Thursday night shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say a white Chevy SUV going north on Greene crossed over into oncoming traffic, jumped the curb, and smashed into a utility pole.

The Chevy continued on the sidewalk, where it hit the woman. Police said the vehicle went on another 50 feet before coming back down off the curb and coming to a stop in front of Germantown Friends School.

"According to the witness, four people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in a northbound direction. We don't have any description of the four people that fled," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Arriving police and paramedics found the victim unresponsive. She was pronounced dead.

"This female had no chance. It's a real tragedy. She was dragged - we believe about 15 feet- and possibly run over by this Chevy SUV because she had severe injuries," said Small.

Police are working to identify the victim. She did not have her ID on her when she was struck. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.

Police ran the license plate and know who the vehicle is registered to. It will be towed to the impound lot to be searched.