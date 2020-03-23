Easy Cooking at Home: Brown Butter French Beans Amandine

The Brown Butter French Beans Amandine uses Grassland Butter, a non GMO project verified product, along with some other nutrient rich ingredients to add some healthy flavor to your holiday meal or family gathering.
The toasty nuttiness of sesame oil and sesame seeds update this classic side dish. Packaged French beans mean the prep is all done for you.
Ingredients
- 2 (12 oz) pkgs Pero Family Farms French Beans
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced cup
- 1 stick of butter
- cup sliced almonds
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp sesame seeds, for garnish
Steps
Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil on high. Add the French beans and cook 2-3 min., until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse with cold water until completely cool. Drain well and set aside. In a 12-inch skillet, combine the oil and shallots. Season with salt. Cook on medium 3 min., until shallots are translucent, stirring occasionally. Add the butter and cook 3-4 min., until butter is light golden brown and fragrant, stirring often. To skillet, add the almonds and cook 2-3 min., until golden brown, stirring often. Stir in the lemon juice and French beans. Cook 2 min., until beans are well coated and heated through, tossing frequently. Season with salt. Transfer to serving platter and garnish with the sesame seeds.
Comments: To make ahead: Follow step 1 up to 1 day ahead. Wrap French beans in paper towels and refrigerate in re-sealable plastic bag.