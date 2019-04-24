GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A young girl is recovering from burns that she received when she fell into a fire pit at a home in South Jersey Tuesday.
First responders were called to the scene on the unit block of Camelot Court in Gloucester Township, just after 8 p.m.
Officials said the 8-year-old girl suffered burns to her back and hand.
She is now being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.
Girl, 8, burned after falling into fire pit at South Jersey home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More