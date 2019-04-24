Girl, 8, burned after falling into fire pit at South Jersey home

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A young girl is recovering from burns that she received when she fell into a fire pit at a home in South Jersey Tuesday.First responders were called to the scene on the unit block of Camelot Court in Gloucester Township, just after 8 p.m.Officials said the 8-year-old girl suffered burns to her back and hand.She is now being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.