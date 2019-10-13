children injuries

Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A girl was sent to the hospital Saturday night after police said she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

New Jersey State Police said the girl, who is possibly 6 or 7 years old, fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.

She was taken to Cooper University Health Care, but there was no word on her condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfield townshipchildrenhospitalchildren injuriescarnival
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN INJURIES
3 children injured in Upper Darby crash
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
Second son dies a week after mother's drowning attempt, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Show More
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
More TOP STORIES News