Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A girl was sent to the hospital Saturday night after police said she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.
New Jersey State Police said the girl, who is possibly 6 or 7 years old, fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.
She was taken to Cooper University Health Care, but there was no word on her condition.
