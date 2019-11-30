Young teen shot dead in Philadelphia; suspect in custody: Police

#BREAKING: Philadelphia police at 22nd & Sedgley.



Police confirm a teen girl has been shot. She was rushed to area hospital where she later died.



A suspect has been taken into custody.



More information to follow.@6abc pic.twitter.com/RYjc41gkoo — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl is dead after shots rang out in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 22nd and Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia.Police confirm to Action News that the girl, roughly 12 to 16 years old, was shot in the left shoulder. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.Police say a male suspect has been taken into custody.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.