Girl, 4, shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a four-year-old girl was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe she was shot inside her Northeast Philadelphia home on Secane Drive near Dunks Ferry Road.

Police were speaking with family members at the hospital to try to determine what happened.

"We don't know who was handling the firearm, if it accidentally discharged. We don't know at this time. However, homicide detectives, crime scene personnel are conducting an investigation. They are also talking to family members," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small,

Police got a call shortly before midnight that a four-year-old shooting victim was already at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

She had been shot in her stomach.

Family members had taken her to the hospital.

Police said doctors worked to save her, but she was pronounced dead around 12:15 a.m.

"Right now it's an investigation in progress because we are not certain exactly where in the house this shooting took place and what led up to the shooting," Small said.
