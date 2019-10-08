Glenlivet releases edible scotch whisky pods made from seaweed

Who says you need a glass to enjoy your scotch? One of the most storied names in the whiskey game is trying something new.

Glenlivet has released scotch whisky pods. The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed.



The company says it delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience - with no glass required.

The Twitter-verse has been intrigued, and also a bit freaked out.



Many people are saying the capsules look just like Tide Pods.

The whisky pods are a limited edition.

Glenlivet rolled out three different cocktails in its Capsule Collection as part of London's Cocktail Week festival.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Police executing warrant find suspected cockfighting operation
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of guns
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Show More
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Pa. hospital where 3 preemies died seeking source of bacteria
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Judge clears record of Florida man jailed for missing jury duty
More TOP STORIES News