Glenlivet releases edible scotch whisky pods made from seaweed

No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired pic.twitter.com/F4MGErsfZM — The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 2, 2019

Who says you need a glass to enjoy your scotch? One of the most storied names in the whiskey game is trying something new.Glenlivet has released scotch whisky pods. The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed.The company says it delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience - with no glass required.The Twitter-verse has been intrigued, and also a bit freaked out.Many people are saying the capsules look just like Tide Pods.The whisky pods are a limited edition.Glenlivet rolled out three different cocktails in its Capsule Collection as part of London's Cocktail Week festival.