teachers

'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' star surprise dedicated Philadelphia teacher

The mural is complete with Ms. Robinson's favorite quote to inspire students: "Say it loud and say it proud."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' star surprise dedicated Philly teacher

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Good Morning America" brought in many surprises, including an appearance by the creator of "Abbot Elementary" to help honor a hardworking Philadelphia teacher Monday morning.

Xiomara Robinson's reaction said it all as each surprise was revealed.

Robinson is a 3rd-grade teacher at Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in the city's Kingseesing section.

"I've been teaching here for five years. This day is probably the biggest. It will be engraved in everyone's memory here," Robinson told Action News.

Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," also took part in honoring Ms. Robinson for her hard work.

"GMA's" Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes led the way through each moment.

WATCH: 'Good Morning America' surprises Philly teacher at her home
EMBED More News Videos

It was not a usual Monday morning for one Philadelphia teacher.



WATCH: 'Abbott Elementary' star ready to surprise Philly teacher
EMBED More News Videos

'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson is ready to surprise a Philadelphia teacher.



"What happened this morning is going to be lasting. It's going to have such an impact. Such a joy to see the joy on their faces," said Roberts.

Stephen Briggs, a former student who is now a vice president for Wells Fargo, presented a $40,000 check for school supplies on behalf of the company.

"Teachers are our unsung heroes, and for me personally, it just feels good to be here and give back to a great cause," said Briggs, Vice President of Wells Fargo Community Relations.

And then came another surprise: a truck from Staples, filled with pencils, printers, papers, markers.

Box after box of much needed supplies was unloaded in the school.

WATCH: 'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' surprise Philadelphia teacher
EMBED More News Videos

A Philadelphia teacher and her school got a major surprise on live television.



The unveiling of a mural in Ms. Robinson's hallway was also a big part of the day.

Jamee Grigsby, a teaching artist for Mural Arts Philadelphia, took part in the celebration after working over the weekend to complete the mural with her team before Robinson arrived at the school.

"I hope that this mural ignites change within them and I hope it inspires them as well," Grigsby said.

The mural is complete with Robinson's favorite quote to inspire students: "Say it loud and say it proud."

WATCH: Philly teacher reacts to surprise on 'Good Morning America'
EMBED More News Videos

Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes wrap up their surprise visit to a Philadelphia school.



"You just got to do what you got to do to make it happen, and so if that means I got to come out, I'll do it because I want to make sure that they had the same opportunities that I had," Robinson said.

Scholastic also donated $20,000 worth of books, many of which were unveiled in a classroom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtteachersfeel goodgood morning america
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHERS
Some NJ students being sent home early due to staff shortage
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
More local schools go virtual as COVID cases continue to surge
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with laughter
TOP STORIES
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-runs in Philly; reward in 3rd
Delaware's school mask mandate to end Tuesday evening
American Idol: Jersey Shore singer-songwriter's emotional audition
State of the Union 2022: How to watch Biden's 1st SOTU, what to expect
Show More
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
FYI Philly: Celebrating Black business owners across the region
NBA Power Rankings: Sixers, Grizzlies, Nets impress over the weekend
Shots fired on South Street, man grazed in head
UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger
More TOP STORIES News