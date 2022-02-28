'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' star surprise dedicated Philadelphia teacher

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11607968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was not a usual Monday morning for one Philadelphia teacher.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11608004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson is ready to surprise a Philadelphia teacher.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11608007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Philadelphia teacher and her school got a major surprise on live television.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11608002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes wrap up their surprise visit to a Philadelphia school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Good Morning America" brought in many surprises, including an appearance by the creator of "Abbot Elementary" to help honor a hardworking Philadelphia teacher Monday morning.Xiomara Robinson's reaction said it all as each surprise was revealed.Robinson is a 3rd-grade teacher at Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in the city's Kingseesing section."I've been teaching here for five years. This day is probably the biggest. It will be engraved in everyone's memory here," Robinson told Action News.Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," also took part in honoring Ms. Robinson for her hard work."GMA's" Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes led the way through each moment."What happened this morning is going to be lasting. It's going to have such an impact. Such a joy to see the joy on their faces," said Roberts.Stephen Briggs, a former student who is now a vice president for Wells Fargo, presented a $40,000 check for school supplies on behalf of the company."Teachers are our unsung heroes, and for me personally, it just feels good to be here and give back to a great cause," said Briggs, Vice President of Wells Fargo Community Relations.And then came another surprise: a truck from Staples, filled with pencils, printers, papers, markers.Box after box of much needed supplies was unloaded in the school.The unveiling of a mural in Ms. Robinson's hallway was also a big part of the day.Jamee Grigsby, a teaching artist for Mural Arts Philadelphia, took part in the celebration after working over the weekend to complete the mural with her team before Robinson arrived at the school."I hope that this mural ignites change within them and I hope it inspires them as well," Grigsby said.The mural is complete with Robinson's favorite quote to inspire students: "Say it loud and say it proud.""You just got to do what you got to do to make it happen, and so if that means I got to come out, I'll do it because I want to make sure that they had the same opportunities that I had," Robinson said.Scholastic also donated $20,000 worth of books, many of which were unveiled in a classroom.