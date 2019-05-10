Good Samaritan shoots would-be burglar in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A resident of the Wynnefield Terrace Apartments fired a shot at a man he saw breaking into his neighbor's apartment early Thursday morning.Around 7:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of Parkside Avenue, the resident who has a conceal carry permit confronted the man he saw attempting to burglarize his neighbor's unit.According to Philadelphia Police Department Spokesperson Captain Sekou Kinebrew, the would-be intruder threatened the neighbor."The person whose identity we don't know went into his waistband, and the citizen who does have a permit to carry produced his firearm and fired in the direction of the would-be burglar," Kinebrew said.Police do not think anyone was injured but are still checking area hospitals since the suspect fled and they don't know for sure if he was hit.Recently neighbors say they've seen someone looking into windows and some suspected it was a "Peeping Tom" however , police in the 19th District have not had any recent complaints filed in regards to anyone voyeuring. They have had reports of burglaries in the area.The management company in charge of the apartment complex had no comment.It's now up to the district attorney's office if they will file charges or if they find the resident who fired his weapon acted in self-defense.