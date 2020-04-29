graduation

Facebook and Instagram to honor high school class of 2020 with live-stream event

Many students graduating from high school in 2020 may not have a traditional ceremony, but at least they will have a really unique one!

Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America's class of 2020 with a live-stream event next month.

Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to give the commencement speech.

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus will perform, and there will be celebrity appearances by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Simone Biles.

According to Facebook, the ceremony will give shout-outs to individual high schools in the U.S.

The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.

The event will be live-streamed on Friday, May 15, starting at 11 a.m Pacific time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationoprah winfreyfacebookgraduationinstagram
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Students frustrated after COVID-19 cancels senior year
Graduation for many college seniors will look different amid concerns of COVID-19
Terminally ill student gets special graduation
Georgia police officer surprises girlfriend with proposal at police academy graduation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Murphy to sign executive order to reopen NJ state parks, golf courses
See the Blue Angels fly over Philly and NYC from inside the cockpit
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Parishioners celebrate pastor's birthday with drive-by tribute
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds; many ignore social distancing
COVID-19 in Philly: Don't flush gloves, golf courses reopening
Essential advice for stressed-out essential workers
Show More
479 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania
Drive-thru testing site opens in Camden, N.J.
Fight over dogs leads to stabbing, police say
Stray cat shot with crossbow in Media, Delaware County
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
More TOP STORIES News