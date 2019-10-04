Grandma punched, dragged while trying to fight back against carjackers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was allegedly targeted during a carjacking at a gas station in northwest Houston.

Deputies responded to reports of a carjacking at a Chevron gas station on Pinemont around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the incident shows two men walking up to the woman and demanding her belongings.

Officials told ABC13 the woman refused to give up her car keys, so the suspects tripped, punched and dragged her through the parking lot.

Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt, and deputies found the woman's car less than a mile away Thursday morning.

Officials say they're still searching for the people responsible for the carjacking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimewoman injuredu.s. & worldcaught on cameracarjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Vaping danger: Teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
2 dead after using suspected fentanyl-laced meth
Toddler confronts mom for mocking Eagles chant
Atlantic City mayor resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Delaware baby's hysterical laugh while learning alphabet goes viral
Show More
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Tamron Hall gets candid about new show, how Temple University made her 'tough'
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News