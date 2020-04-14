New details released in Grays Ferry deadly police-involved shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New information has been released concerning a deadly police-involved shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

The incident began around midnight Friday on South Bailey Street near Dickinson Street.

Police said officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. According to investigators, Officers Bradford Conlon and Antoine Hayes entered through an alleyway after hearing there were people in a backyard in the area.

The officers said they saw a man and a woman outside a home on South Bailey Street, but seconds later the woman began firing several shots at the officers.

Investigators said the officers returned fire and then chased the two into a house where they were subsequently arrested.

Police said the male suspect, identified as Giuseppe Particianone, died from his injuries.

The female suspect, Kaitlynn Tugliese, is recovering and faces aggravated assault charges.

Police said both officers involved in the incident were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grays ferry (philadelphia)police involved shootingdeadly shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News