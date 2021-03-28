FYI Philly

Gross McCleaf Gallery has a long legacy of female leadership, promoting Philly artists

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gross McCleaf gallery was founded in 1969 by Estelle Shane Gross, and the Rittenhouse Square Gallery has celebrated a half-century legacy of female leadership

"This was really at the beginning of what would become a rich gallery scene in Philadelphia," says gallery owner and director, Rebecca Segall, who adds that Gross started with the idea of a New York City-style gallery, but then began supporting local artists.

After her death in 1992, the new owner, Sharon Ewing, carried on that tradition. Now, Segall has taken the reins.

"I was looking for this kind of engagement," Segall says. "You know, why start a new gallery when you can carry on this great legacy?"

The gallery hosts two solo shows a month. In April, you can see the works of Philadelphia-based painter, Joe Lozano.

"His show is called Mythologies, and he works with different social narratives in the community and kind of puts these very cool, surreal spins on them," Segall says.

The second solo show is from PAFA alum Christine Lafuente called A View From Here.

"She did a residency in Puerto Rico last spring and then got stuck there for lack of a better word," Segall says, referring to the pandemic lockdowns. "(She) then just started painting her tail off and did a beautiful body of work."

There's also a group show in April called Bouquet.

"We're all dying, waiting for spring, right? And some flowers and like some happiness," Segall says.

The gallery is located on 16th street in a 3,000-square-foot building that used to house a hotel.

"I want this gallery to feel and be welcoming and accessible to people," Segall says, "and you can come and just enjoy experiencing the art."

The gallery has a stable of about 45 artists, from emerging to well-established. Segall says she hopes the art can create a meaningful escape for those who view it.

"I just think that the work of artists in the world and in our lives is important work; we can't do without it," Segall says. "It's probably the most essential and fun way to connect as human beings."

Gross McCleaf Gallery | Facebook | Instagram
127 S 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-665-8138
Open for in-person and virtual tours
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiawomen's history monthfyi philly6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Watch the full March 27 episode of FYI Philly
Portofino Tuna Sweepstakes
This is believed to be the world's most expensive cheesesteak
Watch the March 14 FYI Philly: Jose Garces, daughter launch plant-based venture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Strong storms possible late today
$37K raised for family of Pa. mother killed in road rage shooting
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fire hose in West Oak Lane
6 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bucks Co.
Hundreds rally in Chinatown to denounce racism
Show More
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Loved ones gather to remember 11-year-old shooting victim
Jurors face burden in Chauvin's high-profile trial over Floyd death
2 tugboats speed to stuck vessel in Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
More TOP STORIES News