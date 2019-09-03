Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- Houston police are searching for a group of people who demanded Popeyes chicken sandwiches at gunpoint Monday night.

Authorities told our sister KTRK-TV that two women and three men stormed the front door of the restaurant with at least one weapon.

They had just been told at the drive-thru window that the store was sold out of the popular sandwiches.

An employee was able to lock the doors before the five could get inside.

The group left a baby inside their vehicle as they tried to enter the restaurant.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are trying to develop descriptions of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodsocial mediagun violencefast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shoot man with box cutter in North Philadelphia
Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Firefighters get control of North Philly fire after nearly 6 hours
Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
AccuWeather: Lots of sun today, PM storm on Wednesday
Show More
Jonas Brothers visit Pa. fan battling cancer who missed concert
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
'Chester Trio' spreads positive message, sings at Philadelphia Union game
25 bodies found after California boat fire
More TOP STORIES News