Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- Houston police are searching for a group of people who demanded Popeyes chicken sandwiches at gunpoint Monday night.Authorities told our sister KTRK-TV that two women and three men stormed the front door of the restaurant with at least one weapon.They had just been told at the drive-thru window that the store was sold out of the popular sandwiches.An employee was able to lock the doors before the five could get inside.The group left a baby inside their vehicle as they tried to enter the restaurant.There were no injuries reported.Police are trying to develop descriptions of the suspects.