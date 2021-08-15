Philadelphia police search for gunman who shot three people in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.Police were called out to the 1800 block of Judson Street shortly after Midnight after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.Arriving officers reported three people shot on location. Police transported a 31-year-old female to the hospital and responding medics transported a 26-year-old and 21-year-old male victims to the hospital.All three victims are listed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.Police tell Action News at least 11 shell casings were found in the area.So far no arrests have been made.