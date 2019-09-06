Guns, ammunition, bombs and mortars found in Montgomery County home

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities spent the better part of Thursday evening clearing out enough weapons to carry out a small scale war.The owner's intent is not clear, but authorities say he's now being checked out at a psychiatric ward.Authorities descended on the home in the 400 block of Houston Road in Lower Gwynedd Township.The home, neighbors say, belongs to a Vietnam vet who apparently had a penchant for collecting weapons.From Chopper 6, authorities could be seen carrying out dozens of rifles, boxes of ammunition and even an array of bombs and mortars - much to the shock of neighbors."Very scary. Now I have a little bit more anxiety, to be honest with you. Thank God they're getting all that out of the house," said Brian Kelly."I was watching them carry out rifle after rifle, machine guns, some that look like a mortar," said another neighbor, Bill Kasencher.Authorities set up tables to catalogue all the material removed from the home. One of their SUVs was stuffed with rifles they removed, cases and cases of ammo and even a couple of swords.Irma Bewley says, "He's always been a strange man...just kinda keeps to himself.""We're kind of not surprised," said Kasencher. "The guy was a little bit off and he was always mean to the kids. He had claimed our backyard was his property so there was always something puzzling about him.""Those are some heavy-duty explosives there," said neighbor Rebecca Wiegner. "I'm glad they found them before something happened."The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisted Montgomery County officials and the Montgomery County Bomb Squad.There was no word on if the homeowner would be charged.