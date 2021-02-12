It's a sister act on the court at Gwynedd Mercy Academy

GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are teams that have been playing together for a while, and then there's Gwynedd Mercy Academy.It's filled with girls who have been, quite literally, playing together their entire lives."I think we're really close on the team because of it, everyone's really close since we're all sisters and we're all friends," said junior Maddie Newell.Sofia Coleman, also a junior, added, "I don't think you expect to have that chemistry on a high school team."There are sets of sisters on one roster, including four-fifths of the starting lineup.It's no wonder they're 7-0!"I think it creates a really good environment for us, to compete with each other and make each other better," said senior Kaylie Griffin.It also makes for a lot of sibling rivalry!It's quite the sister act in the City of Brotherly Love.