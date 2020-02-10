Hammer-wielding robbery suspects in Lower Merion Township may be tied to Exton carjacking

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Surveillance video captures two suspects breaking into a Bala Cynwyd store, but police say it's just the beginning of their wild crime spree.Clear video captures a suspect with a hammer in hand and cigarette in his mouth casually smashing the glass of an AT&T store in Bala Cynwyd.As the one suspect in a distinctive yellow tracksuit enters, another follows also with a hammer in hand.Lower Merion Township police say it happened this past Saturday just after midnight."They don't spend much time in there, in fact, they don't spend much time at all. They are in and out in about a minute and ten seconds," said Det. Sgt. Michael Vice with the Lower Merion Township Police Department.With no masks concealing their identities, gloves covering their hands, the duo is seen touching things in the store before ultimately leaving with a few items."Phones, some tablets and other electronic type devices," Vice said.But here's where the case takes a turn.Police now believe the two men may be connected to a string of other robberies across state lines, including one later that day in West Whiteland Township in Exton.Surveillance pictures taken late Saturday afternoon from the Boscov's at Exton Square Mall captured two men who authorities believe may be the same men that broke into the AT&T store.Police say two men wielding hammers threatened security at the store after reportedly stealing jewelry."The loss prevention officer ran after them. They ran across Route 30 in the area stores and ended up at the Starbucks where they forced a driver out of his car," said West Whiteland Police Det. Scott Pezick.The driver, identified as Chris Burton, spokes with Action News via FaceTime. He said the two men kicked him out his car at "hammer-point.""They told me, 'Get out or they were going to crack me with the hammers they had' and I tried to pull the keys out of the ignition but I was in drive, because I was in the drive-thru," Burton explained.Burton shared a photo of his stolen gray-blue Subaru Forester with New Jersey plates.Police say the duo was last seen traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after ditching the Black Range Rover they were spotted driving to the mall.Authorities are hopeful that with video and evidence left behind, they'll quickly find the suspects."We have very good surveillance, yeah I'm very happy with it," said Vice.Authorities say the two men should be considered dangerous.If you see them, you are urged to contact police.