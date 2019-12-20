2 Philadelphia elementary schools closing due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia elementary schools are closing due to the discovery of asbestos.
The School District of Philadelphia says Alexander McClure Elementary School located on W. Hunting Park Avenue will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 20, and Monday, December 23 after asbestos was found in pipe insulation at the school.
"Abatement work will be completed, and air testing and cleaning in the building will also be conducted before students and staff re-occupy the building," said the school district in a press release.
The District also says Laura H. Carnell Elementary School will be closed on Friday, December 20 due to asbestos.
"Abatement work will be completed, and air testing and cleaning in the building will also be conducted before students and staff re-occupy the building," said the school district.
The results of air quality tests will be available on the district's website.
Earlier this week, officials announced the discovery of asbestos at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section. FLC is closed until January.
