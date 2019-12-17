Philadelphia's Franklin Learning Center shutting down due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia school has been shuttered due to asbestos.The district announced on Tuesday that Franklin Learning Center in the Spring Garden section will close immediately.Officials expect to complete work to remove the asbestos by January 2, the end of winter break.The problem was discovered on pipe insulation in an air shaft.The school district issued a statement saying, "Supporting clean, safe and welcoming learning environments in every school is a top priority for the District. We are committed to getting this right and providing our teachers and students with the schools they deserve."