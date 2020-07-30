FEMA identifies 4 more New Jersey counties as COVID-19 hot spots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6339105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Contact tracers say they hitting some roadblocks as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A "daily hot spot triage" report distributed by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by ABC News identifies 98 emerging hot spots in 30 states.Twenty-one of these are new emerging hot spots.Among the new emerging hot spots are New Jersey's Camden County and Mercer County, which includes Princeton and Trenton. These counties had not been on the hot spot list since April 13.Burlington County, New Jersey was also added to the list, last appearing on April 25.Atlantic County, New Jersey, which includes Atlantic City, has also returned to the list, last appearing on May 3.Gloucester County and Ocean County remain on the list.In Pennsylvania, Cumberland County has been classified as an emerging hot spot.Other current hot spots include: Miami County, Ohio; Waupaca County, Wisconsin; Okmulgee County, Oklahoma; Madison County, Texas; Clay County, Missouri; and Gila County, Arizona.Governor Phil Murphy is concerned about a recent surge in cases, with house parties accounting for more than 125 new cases in the Garden State.Police in Jackson Township broke up a large party with more than 700 people Sunday night, with partygoers ignoring social distancing and mask regulations.Officers monitored the area and observed a large crowd. The homeowner was contacted and told officers he had rented out the residence on Airbnb and was hosting a large party.The homeowner then left the area as an estimated 200 additional people arrived at the residence.The crowd at the residence grew to an estimate in excess of 700 people, police said, with well over 100 vehicles parked in the area as the department began receiving 911 calls from other homeowners in the area.Officers then began to clear the crowd, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was contacted. Charges were filed against the homeowner and party organizer."We're not saying you can't gather, but it is literally irresponsible. You're playing with fire if you gather indoors without face coverings, without social distance in close proximity," Murphy said. "So please, I'm asking parents, we're asking kids themselves, it's OK to gather. Behave yourselves."New Jersey is also dealing with an outbreak in college athletics.Fifteen members of the Rutgers football team are now testing positive.The number of players with COVID-19 more than doubled since the program announced its first positive results on Saturday.The infected athletes are in quarantine.Players began returning to campus on June 15th.-----ABC News contributed to this report