6abc Beating the Odds Against Breast Cancer
Tune into Action News throughout the week of October 14th - October 18th at 5pm, for inspirational stories of hope and learn how courageous women are beating the odds together.
In an effort to go the extra mile, get involved by participating in a 2019 Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk near you. Show your support during the month of October.
Walk dates and locations:
October 12, 2019, Making Strides of Wilmington, Delaware presented by Delaware Imaging Network
October 13, 2019, Making Strides of Ocean City, NJ
October 20, 2019, Making Strides of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
October 26, 2019, Making Strides of Lehigh Valley
1. Limit your alcohol consumption.
2. Abstain from smoking.
3. Control your weight.
4. Stay physically active.
5. Have regular conversations with your doctor.
6. Be your own health advocate.
Early detection can be lifesaving when it comes to Breast Cancer. Mammograms, clinical exams, and self-exams help detect lumps and allow you to become familiar with your breasts, so you know what is normal versus abnormal. Always check with your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you.
Understanding a Breast Cancer Diagnosis
The American Cancer Society offers an annual mammogram reminder that can be found here.
When it comes to your breast health, don't be fooled by rumors and misinformation. Understand the facts. Put your knowledge to the test and take the American Cancer Society's Breast Cancer quiz.
